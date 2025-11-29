Operation Sagar Bandhu: India airlifts 12 tonnes of humanitarian relief to Colombo

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Continuing India's humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, an Indian Air Force plane carrying around 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, landed in Colombo on Saturday following Cyclone Ditwah.

Taking to social media platform X, External Affairs Minister ( EAM) S. Jaishankar said, “Operation Sagar Bandhu unfolds. Indian Air Force C-130 J plane carrying approx 12 tons of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, lands in Colombo.”

On Friday, under ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu,’ India delivered urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed several lives and left thousands affected.

The Indian High Commission stated that India has provided 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and other essential relief items brought by Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant and INS Udaygiri to assist impacted families.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu is underway, delivering urgent HADR support to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah. India extends urgent HADR support to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. India has provided 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and other essential relief items from INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri to assist affected families. In this challenging moment, India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who had lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah and announced that India had sent relief materials and HADR support to Sri Lanka under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

"My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need," he added.

