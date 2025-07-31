One killed, 14 injured in central Afghanistan road accident

Kabul, July 31 (IANS) One person was killed and 14 others injured after their vehicle veered off the road and turned turtle in central Afghanistan's Bamiyan province, the state-owned Bakhtar News Agency reported late Wednesday.

The mishap occurred in the Kotal Bukak area of Yakawlang district, where a mini-bus overturned due to a technical fault, killing one traveler on the spot and injuring 14 others, including women and children, the Afghan news agency quoted Mohammad Khawani Rasa, provincial police spokesman, as saying.

According to Rasa, all the injured were transported to nearby health centers for treatment.

At least six commuters lost their lives and 30 others sustained injuries in a highway crash in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, state-owned Bakhtar News Agency reported on July 28.

The fatal accident occurred Monday afternoon in Askarkot region, Qarabagh district, on the main highway connecting southern Kandahar to the capital, Kabul, the official media outlet quoted Mohammad Zark Zirak, head of the provincial public health, as saying.

A bus hit a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road, killing six people on the spot and injuring 30 others, said Zirak.

The injured have been shifted to nearby health centers, with five in critical condition, the official added.

Road incidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to reckless driving on congested roads and the lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways.

Earlier on May 3, five people, including a child, were killed after a vehicle fell into Pashdan Dam in Herat after a collision.

Five people, including a young girl, were killed after a speeding car fell into the Pashdan Dam, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. The accident took place after the car collided with a motorcycle and veered off the road into the reservoir.

Herat governor spokesperson Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi said that the incident occurred on May 3. He said that two passengers from the car were rescued alive.

--IANS

int/akl/as