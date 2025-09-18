On UK trip, US President Trump highlights his ‘very good relationship’ with PM Modi

Washington/London, Sep 18 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke about India-US ties and his recent phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he’s “very close to India” and has a “very good relationship” with the Indian PM.

While addressing a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before concluding his UK visit on Thursday, Trump recalled his discussions with PM Modi.

“I'm very close to India. I'm very close to the Prime Minister of India. The other day, wished him a happy birthday. We have a very good relationship. He put out a beautiful statement too,” Trump said.

In their first phone conversation in months, Trump had called Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday to wish him on his 75th birthday.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, termed Trump as his “friend” and thanked him for the wishes.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi wrote.

President Trump also posted on Truth Social, calling the phone call “wonderful” and thanked him for his support in attempting to end the conflict in Ukraine.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!,” he said.

The phone call happened on the day US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch held trade talks with India’s chief trade negotiator Rajesh Agrawal in Delhi.

Both sides termed the discussions as “positive.”

Trump, during the press conference, also said he’s willing to take action against Russia, only if other European countries join in.

“I’m willing to do other things, but not when the people that I'm fighting for are buying oil from Russia, if the oil price comes down, very simply, Russia will settle,” he added.

