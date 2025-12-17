Odisha man rescued from Sudan, CM Majhi thanks MEA

Bhubaneswar, Dec 17 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), expressing happiness over the successful rescue of Adarsh Kumar Behera from Odisha, who had been trapped in the African nation of Sudan.

Behera, a resident of Kotakana village in the Tirtol area of Jagatsinghpur district, had been working in Sudan as a plastic operator since 2022.

His family members were informed last month that he had gone missing in Sudan. Behera’s wife had earlier told media persons that she had received a call from her husband, during which he said he was trapped in Sudan.

She added that while Behera was trying to leave the African country with the help of his employer, he and two others were captured by rebels. After learning about his disappearance, Chief Minister Majhi expressed deep concern over the incident.

Following his instructions, state government authorities wrote to the MEA requesting immediate steps for Behera’s safe rescue from Sudan.

Behera, who was trapped in El Fasher city of North Darfur State in the African country, was rescued by the MEA with the assistance of international interlocutors.

In addition, the Resident Commissioner of Odisha in New Delhi also wrote to the MEA, urging it to ascertain Behera’s whereabouts and ensure his safe return with the assistance of the Indian Embassy in Sudan.

Following the efforts of the Government of India, Behera safely returned to Odisha and was accorded a grand welcome at the Bhubaneswar Airport here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons upon his arrival, Behera said, “When the war escalated, I, along with my employer, was trying to go to a safer place. However, around 15 to 20 RSF (Rapid Support Forces) rebels kidnapped me midway from El Fasher. They beat me in a jungle where I was kept for around three days. Later, the rebels kept me in jail for a month and a half, without electricity or a toilet.”

He further alleged that the rebels used to give him only a biscuit a day. They also forced him to eat beef and convert to Islam.

