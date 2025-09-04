NSA Doval and Singapore PM discuss geopolitical developments, growth and stability in region

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss recent geopolitical developments and their impact on global and regional stability.

In a post on X, Wong stated, "Glad to meet India National Security Advisor Ajit Doval again— we last met last year during PM Modi’s visit to SG. We discussed recent geopolitical developments and their impact on global and regional stability."

"There is a lot that India and Singapore can do together to contribute to growth and stability in the region," he added.

The Singaporean PM also held a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, discussing the strengthening of cooperation between two nations in the fields of education and skill development.

"Had a fruitful discussion with India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on strengthening Singapore-India cooperation in education and skills development — a key pillar of our strong bilateral partnership," Wong posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier, Lawrence Wong held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi with the discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalization, healthcare and medicine, skilling, sustainability, defence and security, people-to-people and cultural connections. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the two leaders also spoke on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Stronger India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM Narendra Modi and PM Lawrence Wong held wide ranging and fruitful talks at Hyderabad House today. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalization, healthcare and medicine, skilling, sustainability, defence and security as also people-to-people and cultural connections. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two PM’s adopted a Roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, providing a strategic direction to the bilateral partnership," Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi and Lawrence Wong also virtually inaugurated Phase-2 development of the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT), developed in partnership with Singapore, at Navi Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP).

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "PM Narendra Modi and PM Lawrence Wong jointly inaugurated Phase-2 development of the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT), developed in partnership with Singapore, at Navi Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP). BMCT is now India's largest single container terminal and JNP the largest container port in the country."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong and discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations, expressing confidence that ties between the two nations will further deepen following Wong's meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Taking to X, Jaishankar posted, "Pleased to call on PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore this morning in Delhi. Appreciate his constant encouragement for the strengthening of India-Singapore ties."

Wong arrived in India on Tuesday on a three-day official visit, marking a significant moment in the evolving strategic partnership between the two countries. During his visit to India, Wong met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss cooperation in the fields of health and finance. This is his first visit to India since assuming office, and he is accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation including cabinet ministers and senior officials.

