North Korean leader's sister blasts planned South Korea-US military exercise

Seoul, Sep 14 (IANS) The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday blasted a planned joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States, warning the "reckless muscle-flexing" would bring unfavorable consequences.

Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the North Korean ruling party's Central Committee, issued the warning in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The allies are set to stage the Iron Mace tabletop military exercise from Monday to Friday at the US Forces Korea headquarters at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, focusing on integrating Washington's nuclear assets and Seoul's conventional capabilities to deter North Korean threats.

Kim reiterated her criticism of the allies' nuclear deterrence plan, saying North Korea would regard the exercise as a "display" and continuation of a confrontational stance by the "current rulers" if it is staged with their full understanding of the dangers.

"Reckless muscle-flexing by the US, Japan and South Korea in the wrong location ... will definitely bring unfavorable consequences," Kim also warned.

The upcoming round marks the third Iron Mace exercise since its launch under the Nuclear Consultative Group guidelines, adopted following summit talks between former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former US President Joe Biden in April 2023, Yonhap news agency reported.

It will be the first such drills taking place under President Lee Jae Myung and President Donald Trump, both of whom have reached out to North Korea to resume dialogue.

During the same period, South Korea, the US and Japan will also jointly conduct the multi-domain Freedom Edge exercise in international waters southeast of Jeju Island.

