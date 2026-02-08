North Korea to convene key party congress in late February

Seoul, Feb 8 (IANS) North Korea will hold a key party congress in late February, the North's state media reported Sunday, in a rare meeting where leader Kim Jong-un is expected to announce his ruling policy, including military, diplomacy and economy.

The decision by the North Korean ruling party's political bureau came at a meeting of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) the previous day, which was presided over by party secretary Jo Yong-won under Kim's guidance, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee adopted with unanimous approval a decision on opening the Ninth Congress of the WPK in Pyongyang, the capital of the revolution, in late February 2026," the KCNA said.

The upcoming ninth party congress, the first since the eighth in 2021, is expected to outline North Korea's key policies on the economy, diplomacy and defence. The party congress is the regime's highest decision-making body, Yonhap News Agency reported.

At the Saturday meeting, participating members of the politburo and its presidium approved decisions on the qualification of delegates to the upcoming congress, as well as the composition of its presidium, platform and secretariat and the schedule.

While expressing appreciation for the preparations for the party congress, "Kim Jong Un ... clarified the principled issues and detailed tasks for the successful holding of the congress," the KCNA said.

The upcoming congress will be the third convened under the leadership of Kim, who took power in late 2011 and reinstated the party congress after a hiatus of more than 30 years in a bid to stabilize politics through traditional party-led governance.

Previous congresses have opened with a speech by Kim, followed by assessment of the results of policies adopted at the preceding congress and the adoption of new decisions by the leader.

The previous eighth congress lasted eight days.

During the eighth congress, Kim was named party general secretary, replacing the title of party chairman and assuming the high-profile post held by his late predecessors, further solidifying his leadership.

It was also at the 2021 congress that the North pledged to develop advanced weapons, including nuclear submarines and hypersonic missiles.

The focus of this year's congress is on the regime's foreign policy, which may determine Pyongyang's response to overtures from Washington and Seoul for talks.

While the North may leave the door open for talks with Washington, it is highly unlikely to respond to Seoul's continued dialogue offers after adopting a policy line that defines inter-Korean relations as those between two hostile nations.

Kim is also widely expected to unveil new plans for weapons development after saying late last month that "the next-stage plans for further bolstering up the country's nuclear deterrent" will be clarified at the ninth congress.

The North is reported to be preparing a military parade marking the upcoming congress, which will also be closely watched for signs of any new weapon systems.

--IANS

akl/