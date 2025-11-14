North Korea denounces G7's denuclearization statement

Pyongyang, Nov 14 (IANS) The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has denounced a joint statement issued recently by G7 foreign ministers in Canada about the DPRK's "complete denuclearization," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

"The present position of the DPRK does not change according to the rhetorical assertion of the outsiders, and in the present grim geopolitical environment, the possession of nukes is the most correct option to deter the most dangerous and hostile states," Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was quoted as saying.

A substantial nuclear threat to global peace and security is coming from the G7, said the foreign minister, adding that the group has no right to tell independent sovereign states how to defend their security, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Steadfast is the will of the DPRK to guarantee the present and future of the state and the people and realise international justice by remaining faithful to the Constitution which perpetuates the possession of nukes as long as outside nuclear threat is not terminated and there exist forces seeking absolute hegemony, regarding nuclear weapons as a means of tyranny," Choe said.

Last week, North Korea's defence chief had slammed the United States for recent military actions in the Korean Peninsula, saying they threaten the country's security and intentionally escalate political and military tensions in the region.

The DPRK will show more offensive action in response, No Kwang Chol, National Defence Minister of the DPRK, said in a statement carried by the KCNA on Saturday.

The statement lashed out at Washington for sending a Carrier Strike Group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington to the peninsula, amid an ongoing joint Freedom Flag air drill with South Korea, saying the move further escalated the tensions.

The statement added that the US Defence Secretary and his South Korean counterpart visited the area near the southern border of the DPRK, adding that they also held an annual security meeting to "conspire the strengthening of their deterrence to the DPRK and the rapid promotion of the process of integrating the nuclear forces with the conventional forces."

Such stance is "a stark revelation and an unveiled intentional expression of their hostile nature to stand against the DPRK to the end," said the statement.

"We are ready to respond to everything. We will show more offensive action against the enemies' threat on the principle of ensuring security and defending peace by dint of powerful strength," said the statement.

--IANS

/as