Nishikant Dubey flags Congress-China ties; to raise issue in Parliament

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday said he would raise the issue of the Congress’ alleged relations with China in Parliament, claiming that India effectively recognised China as a neighbour after developments related to Tibet in the early 1950s and the subsequent Panchsheel Agreement.

Speaking to IANS, Dubey said, “I will speak about this in Parliament. Regarding the Congress’ relations with China. It was not even our neighbour initially. In 1950, we gave them Tibet, and finally, in 1954–55, through the Panchsheel Agreement, we essentially recognised them as our neighbour. Around 38,000 square kilometres of land were lost in 1962 in the Sino‑Indian War.”

Earlier, the BJP MP had also shared a post on X in which he criticised the Congress leadership over India’s past engagement with China.

In the post, Dubey wrote that China’s friendship with the Nehru–Gandhi family “goes back a long way,” alleging that after “giving away” Tibet in 1950, India lost around 38,000 square kilometres of land in 1962.

Dubey further alleged in the post that even this did not satisfy the Congress and they went ahead and gave China a licence to wreck the entire country.

Dubey cited a parliamentary reply from 1969, sharing an image of a document referring to a discussion in Parliament concerning alleged financial assistance from the Chinese Embassy to Naxalites at the time.

The document shared by Dubey appears to be a Parliamentary written reply from 1969 regarding allegations of financial assistance from the Chinese Embassy to Naxalites. In the reply, the then Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Vidya Charan Shukla, informed Parliament that the Kerala government had reported information about Kunnikkal Narayanan of Calicut receiving money orders ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 500 from the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on four occasions.

The reply also stated that no other state government had reported similar information about assistance being provided by the Chinese Embassy to individuals involved in violent or subversive activities. It further noted that no information was available with the Government about any financial assistance from the Chinese Embassy to extremists after February 1969, adding that strict vigilance was being maintained.

Dubey said he would raise the matter during the ongoing session of Parliament.

--IANS

sn/rad