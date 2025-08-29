Next polls riskiest in Bangladesh's history: Election Commission

Dhaka, Aug 29 (IANS) Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner A M M Nasir Uddin on Friday stressed the need for the election officials to maintain complete neutrality during the next year's national election in the country, which he described as the most challenging one, local media reported.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the two-day training for core trainers at the Electoral Training Institute (ETI) in Dhaka on the 13th parliamentary election, slated to be held in February 2026.

"We are constantly facing new challenges -- ones that did not exist before. Law and order issues have always been there. Earlier, the degree was lower, now it may be somewhat higher. And we may also have to confront challenges that we do not yet know," Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star quoted Nasir Uddin as saying.

At the same event, Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarkar warned the election officials that the upcoming general election would be the riskiest one in Bangladesh’s history.

“There is no other way to return home. If there is no fair election, not only the Election Commission, but also the election officials will have to bear the responsibility. Even if lives are at risk, any kind of irregularities or fraud in the election will not be tolerated," Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Jugantor quoted Sarkar as saying.

“The biggest challenge facing the Election Commission right now is the upcoming national elections. These elections are the most risky,” he added.

On Thursday, the Election Commission announced the electoral action plan setting timelines to complete all measures needed to conduct the 13th parliamentary polls before Ramadan in February, next year. EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed unveiled a 24-point roadmap emphasising that the Commission’s sole objective is to deliver the polls on time.

Earlier this week, Chief Advisor of the interim government Muhammad Yunus said that the country is ready to hold polls in the first half of February, next year. He stated that the interim government will be replaced by an elected government.

Addressing the ‘Stakeholders' Dialogue’ in Cox's Bazar on August 25, Yunus said, “We announced the election in the first half of February 2026...the interim government will be replaced by an elected government."

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty over the next general elections since the democratically elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

Several political parties that collaborated with Yunus to remove Hasina are now at loggerheads over reform proposals and the timing of the next polls.

