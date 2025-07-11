Netanyahu says Israel ready to discuss permanent Gaza ceasefire if Hamas disarms

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is prepared to negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza during a proposed 60-day truce, but only if the territory is fully demilitarised.

"At the beginning of the ceasefire, we will enter negotiations for a permanent end to the war, that is, a permanent ceasefire," Netanyahu said in a video message from Washington, where he is currently visiting.

"In order to achieve that, it must be done under the basic conditions we've set: Hamas must lay down its arms, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Hamas can no longer possess any governing or military capabilities," he said.

Israeli and Hamas delegations arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday to negotiate a temporary truce, following a deadly Hamas-led attack in October 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's subsequent military offensive has devastated the enclave, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Netanyahu also struck a defiant tone while acknowledging the costs of the war. “We have very great achievements in the fight against terror,” he said, referring to operations in Gaza and the West Bank, “but there are also painful prices.”

According to Netanyahu, a deal proposal presented by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff includes a 60-day ceasefire that would also secure the release of 10 living hostages as well as several deceased.

About 50 hostages are still held in Gaza, with around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive.

