Nepali start-up founders share their learning from India's ecosystem

Kathmandu, Feb 5 (IANS) Nepali startup founders participating in a training and exposure visit to India's startup ecosystem described their experience as a turning point that helped them progress from early-stage development to market-ready innovation.

Read More

Two dozen Nepali start-up founders took part in an eight-week, fully funded training and innovation programme under the India-Nepal Start-up Partnership Network (IN-SPAN), which concluded in late January.

The Indian Embassy launched this scheme to enhance cooperation and connections between the start-ups of the two countries.

During the programme, nine Nepali startups received incubation and investment offers from the IIT Madras Incubation Cell and IIT Madras Pravartak, organised in collaboration with the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation in Chennai, according to the Embassy.

Participants reflected on their experience on Wednesday at an event titled 'Nepal-India Startup Sambad', organised by the Nepal-India Chambers of Commerce and Industry (NICCI).

They highlighted opportunities such as access to high-end laboratories, investor engagement, product refinement support, and exposure to global best practices.

"Nine startups securing exclusive investment and incubation offers from leading Indian incubation platforms is a strong indicator of the rising potential of Nepal's innovation ecosystem and the value of regional cooperation," NICCI said in a statement.

NICCI President Sunil K.C. reaffirmed the Chamber's commitment to placing innovation and entrepreneurship at the centre of Nepal-India economic engagement.

He emphasised that cross-border startup partnerships are essential for enhancing regional competitiveness and driving youth-led economic growth.

Umesh Kumar Gupta, Executive Director of the Industrial Enterprise Development Institute Nepal, stressed the importance of institutional support, policy alignment, and capacity-building initiatives in nurturing startups into globally competitive enterprises.

The Industrial Enterprise Development Institute Nepal is the government authority supporting Nepali entrepreneurs in scaling their ventures.

During the first IN-SPAN programme, Nepali participants had attended lectures and workshops led by leading faculty members of IIT Madras and experienced startup practitioners.

They also engaged with top officials from Indian startups, gaining real-world insights and practical feedback.

Participants received skill development training in key technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and solar photovoltaics, and further honed their skills through internships with relevant startups in India, according to the Indian Embassy.

--IANS

scor/khz