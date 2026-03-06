Nepal voters hopeful of political shift as early trends favour RSP

Kathmandu, March 6 (IANS) Voters in Nepal have expressed hope for political change as early trends from the ongoing vote counting indicate a strong performance by a relatively new political force, sparking optimism among citizens seeking an end to corruption and a shift in the country's political landscape.

According to Nepal Election Commission Joint Secretary and spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, preliminary results suggest that the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading in several constituencies, while the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and the Nepali Communist Party are trailing in the same order.

“According to the primary results of the counting, the RSP is leading in many constituencies. The Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML, and the Nepali Communist Party are currently in second, third and fourth positions. But this is only a preliminary report. So far, the result in one constituency has been declared, and the RSP has won that seat," Bhattarai said.

Many voters said they were closely watching the counting process, hoping the results would bring meaningful reforms.

Dr Anupama, a voter who recently returned to Nepal after living in Canada, said the rise of a new political force has generated fresh expectations among citizens.

“We hope Nepal will change this time because a new party is coming in first. We came back from Canada. We revoked our Canadian citizenship and returned to Nepal. We are looking forward to a changed Nepal. We don’t want corruption anymore," she said.

Another voter, Dr Pralhad Uprety, said the election carries particular significance in the aftermath of youth-led protests earlier this year.

"This is a very important election after the Gen-Z protests. People are expecting change and we hope that change will be institutionalised if new parties win," he said.

Observers say the emerging trends reflect growing public frustration with traditional political parties and a desire among voters, particularly younger generations, for greater accountability and reform.

Vote counting is currently underway at the Sehkari Prashikshan Kendra in Naya Baneshwar, Kathmandu, after polling concluded on Thursday evening.

Final results are expected after the counting process across all constituencies is completed.

