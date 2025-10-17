Nepal PM assures foreign diplomats of govt's commitment to fresh elections

Kathmandu, Oct 17 (IANS) Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday assured the international community that the current interim government is committed to holding the next parliamentary elections and handing over power to the elected government within next six months.

Addressing heads of missions and representatives of the diplomatic community and development partners in Kathmandu on Friday, Karki said, "This non-political, transitional government has one sole and non-negotiable mandate: to hold free, fair, and impartial general elections to the House of Representatives on March 5 next year.

"We are committed to a maximum six-month term, after which we will peacefully hand over power to a democratically elected government,” she added. She also called for international observation of the elections, stating that such observation in the past has played a crucial role in upholding the transparency and credibility of Nepal’s democratic process.

Karki, who also holds the Foreign Affairs portfolio, interacted with foreign diplomats for the first time in a single forum, although diplomats from several countries had previously met her separately.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that efforts are being made to create a conducive environment for the upcoming polls amid concerns raised by leaders of major political parties.

"Our entire focus and the state's resources are being directed toward creating the necessary conditions—security, legal frameworks, and logistical preparation—for credible elections," she said, adding that the government is empowering the Election Commission, strengthening security arrangements, and holding dialogues with all political parties and stakeholders, including Gen-Z representatives.

Earlier, former Prime Ministers K P Sharma Oli, chair of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) or CPN (UML), and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba had questioned the government’s seriousness in creating a favourable environment for the polls. Oli had even accused the government of seeking revenge against political parties.

Amid reports that the government has initiated investigations into the sources of income of former Prime Ministers — including Oli, Deuba, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' — Prime Minister Karki said the government is taking immediate steps to launch credible and impartial investigations into allegations of high-profile corruption, demonstrating that no one is above the law.

The Gen-Z movement, which initially began as a protest against a social media ban, later evolved into a nationwide anti-corruption uprising that led to the downfall of the Oli-led government.

Large amounts of burnt cash allegedly found at the residence of former Prime Minister Deuba after his house suffered arson attacks have also drawn public attention to the deep-rooted corruption plaguing the country. Nepal's anti-money laundering agency has launched an investigation into the matter.

During her address, Karki also acknowledged the damage caused to public and private property during the Gen-Z protests and sought international support for reconstruction.

According to the government, damages to public infrastructure are estimated to exceed NPR 100 billion, while the private sector has reported losses of over NPR 80 billion in the initial assessment.

“The reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged during the movement are urgent,” she said. “We welcome support from our development partners in these efforts.”

