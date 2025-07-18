MoS Margherita meets Eswatini PM during visit to landlocked African nation

Mbabane, July 18 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday met Prime Minister of Eswatini, Russell Mmiso Dlamini, during his official visit to the African Kingdom.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation across various sectors.

“Called on Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini. Discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and explored new opportunities for collaboration across diverse fields,” Margherita posted on X.

MoS Margherita also held discussions with the Economic Development Minister of Eswatini Tambo Gina, reviewing existing cooperation and further strengthening bilateral relations

Earlier, he also paid a courtesy call on the King of Eswatini, Mswati-III, at Lozitha Palace in the landlocked South African country, discussing deepening cooperation between the two nations across a broad range of sectors.

“Honoured to call on His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini. Had wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening and deepening bilateral collaboration across a broad spectrum of sectors,” Margherita posted on X

The MoS was warmly received by the Foreign Minister of Eswatini, Pholile Shakantu, upon his arrival in Easwatini’s capital Mbabane on Thursday, as he embarked on a multi-nation official visit to the African continent.

The visit is aimed at engaging in meaningful discussions and boosting bilateral relations between the two nations. It will also focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, capacity building, development partnership and people-to-people exchanges.

“MoS (PM) will also engage with the Indian diaspora and participate in events highlighting India’s development partnership initiatives in Eswatini. This visit is expected to further enhance the longstanding and friendly relations between India and the Kingdom of Eswatini,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said ahead of Margherita's visit.

The multi-nation official visit to the African continent is part of India’s broader diplomatic engagement with African nations and is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, exploring new avenues of partnership, and representing India at the upcoming G20 Development Ministerial Meetings (DMM) in South Africa.

The visit will also take him to the Kingdom of Lesotho, followed by South Africa from July 23 to 25.

