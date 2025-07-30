More nations issue tsunami warnings as powerful earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

Beijing, July 30 (IANS) Following a massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, fresh tsunami warnings have also been issued for coastal regions in China, Peru, and Ecuador, intensifying concerns across the Pacific basin.

The powerful quake, centred approximately 119 kilometres (74 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky -- a Russian city with a population nearing 180,000 -- prompted immediate tsunami warnings in Russia, Japan, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and multiple Pacific Island nations.

Authorities swiftly initiated evacuations in several areas near the quake's epicentre, particularly across the Kamchatka Peninsula, where tsunami waves ranging from 3 to 4 metres (10 to 13 feet) were reported.

Residents in vulnerable coastal zones were moved to higher ground as a precautionary measure.

In China, officials expect tsunami waves to impact parts of the eastern coastline.

The Ministry of National Resources released an advisory stating, "Based on the latest warning and analysis results, the Tsunami Advisory Centre of the Ministry of National Resources has determined that the earthquake has triggered a tsunami, which is expected to cause damage to certain coastal areas of China."

Waves are projected to range in height from 30 centimetres to one metre.

Peru's Navy has also issued a tsunami alert for its coast following an assessment by the National Tsunami Warning Centre.

"After an analysis and evaluation by the National Tsunami Warning Centre, it has been determined that this event generates a tsunami warning for the Peruvian coast," read a statement from the Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation of the Peruvian Navy.

In Ecuador, authorities have declared "preventive evacuations" for the Galapagos Islands in light of the impending tsunami risk.

Ecuador's Secretariat for Risk Management said in an official release, "A tsunami warning has been established for the Insular Region (Galapagos), which indicates the immediate suspension of maritime activities, as well as preventive evacuations of beaches, docks and low-lying areas."

With the seismic shockwaves reverberating across the Pacific Rim, nations including Japan, Russia's Far East, and US territories such as Hawaii remain on high alert.

Tsunami has already struck a few parts of Japan and Russia, following what is being called one of the strongest earthquakes in history.

Experts have warned that the regions closest to the epicentre face the greatest threat of strong and potentially destructive waves triggered by the deep undersea tremors.

