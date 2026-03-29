Monk’s death in Tibet exposes China’s deepening repression: Report

Islamabad, March 29 (IANS) The death of a young Tibetan monk serves as a stark warning of the escalating repression in Tibet, with Chinese authorities treating even acts such as sharing information on a digital messaging platform as potential security threats, a report this week revealed.

Read More

According to a report in Pakistan's online magazine ‘Bitter Winter', the campaign against Tibetan Buddhism is borne by individuals — young and unarmed — who enter police custody alive but are returned as corpses.

The report highlighted that the body of Tibetan monk Samten was sent back to his monastery in early December, with Chinese authorities offering a “familiar narrative” that he had “fallen suddenly ill and died despite emergency treatment.

It added that no information was shared about the illness, the hospital, or the circumstances of his detention -- rather monks were warned against discussing what had happened.

In Tibet, the report said, silence is not a request but an order, yet in March, a voice has emerged.

“Samten was around twenty-five years old. He was part of Dhitsa Geden Tashi Chöding Ling, one of the four main monasteries in Palung County in the northern Amdo region. Founded by the first Je Shamar Pandita, the monastery has long been a centre for Tibetan-language education and monastic scholarship. It is home to about four hundred monks, many of whom have already felt the tightening grip of state surveillance,” the report detailed.

“Dhitsa Geden Tashi Chöding Ling is known for preserving the Tibetan language. Its monks helped create early woodblock prints for modern Tibetan textbooks and took part in language preservation efforts. In the eyes of the authorities, this alone makes the monastery politically suspicious. In Tibet, culture itself is seen as a threat,” it added.

The report stressed that Samten’s death mirrored a wider pattern of atrocities by Beijing that emerged in the months ahead of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

These included raids on monasteries, confiscation of the Dalai Lama’s images, disappearance of senior monks and a rise in political education sessions.

“In one case, a respected scholar took his own life after being forced to denounce the Dalai Lama in front of his students. The campaign is coordinated, ideological, and relentless. It aims not only to control Tibetan Buddhism but also to transform it into something unrecognisable, something loyal to the Chinese Communist Party rather than its own tradition,” it stated.

“The circumstances of Samten’s death are disturbingly familiar. Tibetans detained for political or religious reasons often die in custody, their bodies returned with vague explanations and strict orders not to ask questions. The pattern is so consistent that it has become a grim ritual: arrest, silence, death, denial, and forced forgetting. The authorities rely on fear to ensure that the story ends there,” it further mentioned.

--IANS

scor/as