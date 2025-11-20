Mobilization of Nepal Army for upcoming polls recommended

Kathmandu, Nov 20 (IANS) A meeting of the National Security Council chaired by Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday decided to recommend that the cabinet deploy the Nepal Army to ensure that the upcoming parliamentary elections are held in a free, fair, and fear-free environment.

Nepal is scheduled to hold elections for the House of Representatives on March 5 next year. The current apolitical government was formed with the primary mandate of holding the elections on the specified date.

The Council said in a statement after the meeting that the recommendation was made in accordance with Article 266(1) of the Constitution, which authorizes the Council to recommend to the government the mobilization and control of the Nepal Army, as well as the formulation of policies related to national interest, security, and defence.

Various issues — including potential challenges to national security, the impacts of recent national and international developments, and the future strategies that need to be adopted — were also discussed, according to the statement.

The Council meeting was held at a time when political parties have been raising concerns about the government's seriousness in ensuring law and order for conducting the elections in a peaceful environment. In particular, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), or CPN (UML), led by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, has been demanding the reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives, questioning the current government's commitment to holding the elections.

Worryingly, tension continued for a second day on Thursday in Bara district — bordering India's Bihar state — after some Gen-Z youths and UML cadres clashed on Wednesday, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in Simara city and nearby areas.

Expressing concern over the incident in Bara, Prime Minister Karki said in a social media post on Wednesday that she had instructed the concerned government agencies, including security agencies, to work with utmost restraint and full preparedness to maintain peace and order, ensure the safe movement of leaders of all political parties, and create a fair and fear-free environment for the elections.

--IANS

scor/as