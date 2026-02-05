Minorities in Bangladesh face uncertain future amid rising Islamist ideology: Report

Brussels, Feb 5 (IANS) As Bangladesh heads towards the February 12 elections, the future appears increasingly uncertain, especially for minorities, who may confront a government that does not recognise them as equal citizens.

Much of the blame falls on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim Government, which, instead of managing a peaceful transition, has damaged the economy, acted illegally against business groups, allowed attacks on minorities, deepened divisions and turned a blind eye to the Islamist threat, a report highlighted on Thursday.

Citing a bombshell report on US-Bangladesh relations in an international media outlet, Brussels-based news website 'EU Reporter' revealed a leaked audio in which a US diplomat in Dhaka said he wanted Jamaat-e-Islami to be the country’s “friends”.

While it’s not unusual to build diplomatic ties with emerging political parties, it said, Jamaat stands out as Bangladesh’s largest Islamist party and a group banned by Russia for over 20 years as a designated terrorist organisation.

“Despite losing its electoral registration over a decade ago following an outburst of anti-Hindu violence, Jamaat is polling second just a month ahead of the general elections in Bangladesh. If the US stands firmly behind Jamaat, it marks a fundamental shift and perhaps signifies one of the biggest mistakes the State Department has made in recent years,” the report detailed.

“Born out of a movement opposing the creation of Bangladesh and inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat aligned with Pakistan following the Partition of India. During the Bangladesh War of Independence, Jamaat formed brutal paramilitary groups which targeted civilians opposed to Bangladesh's independence,” it mentioned.

Following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, a ban on Jamaat was lifted through executive action, while later in 2025, a Bangladeshi court ruling restored its registration as a political party.

According to the report, after its resurgence, Jamaat has strengthened its foothold in Bangladesh’s politics, exerting greater influence. Jamaat’s rising popularity has fueled concerns about conservative Islamic attitudes, especially amid deepening societal divisions in the country.

Since the July 2024 demonstrations, the report said, Bangladesh has witnessed mob violence targetting women, the cancellation of girls' sports games and multiple brutal rapes of women and children across the country.

“For a country that has been famed for its female leadership, this backsliding is deeply concerning,” it noted.

The report further said, “In a country which has become deeply divided along religious lines, grappling with the ongoing effects of the Rohingya refugee crisis and in the midst of souring relations with India, these elections may not offer the hope many desire.”

