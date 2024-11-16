logo
Israeli strikes kill at least two medics in south Lebanon, says health ministry

Israeli airstrikes kill two medics in south Lebanon; Hezbollah infrastructure targeted in Beirut.
🏷 Middle East
Nov 16, 2024, 12:42 PM
Israel launched at least nine airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut

Beirut: Israeli strikes on villages in south Lebanon killed at least two medics early on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry said, as Beirut's southern suburbs were bombarded for a fifth consecutive day.

Airstrikes killed a medic in the town of Borj Rahal in the Tyre District, south of Lebanon, and strikes on an emergency response team in the southern town of Kfartebnit killed one medic and injured four others while two medics were missing.

Israel launched at least nine airstrikes on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut. Lebanese authorities had not yet reported casualties from these attacks.

Israel's military said the attacks had targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the suburbs.

—Reuters

