Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Terrorists in Hostage Exchange Deal

Israel released 183 imprisoned Palestinian terrorists on Saturday in exchange for hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami. The list includes 18 terrorists who were serving life sentences and 111 Palestinians from Gaza who were detained during the war.

Here is a closer look at some of the terrorists who were freed.

Falah Ratib Shahadeh, a Fatah figure who was serving 27-year sentence for carrying out shooting attacks, planting bombs and recruiting terror cells during the Second Intifada. Shahadeh will be deported.

Iyad Abu-Shkheidem, a member of Hamas masterminded a double suicide bombing in Beer-Sheva in 2004 in which 16 people were killed and more than 100 injured. He was also accused of preparing a bomb belt for a terrorist in 2004 who was caught on his way to a Jerusalem restaurant.

Yousef al-Mabhouh of Gaza was serving a 15-year term for firing rockets, planting bombs and working in Hamas tunnels. Mabhouh had an additional 15 years added to his sentence for stabbing a guard at the Nafha Prison.

Hatem al-Jayousi, a founding member of Fatah's Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades serving multiple life sentences for the murder of six Israelis.

Ali Haroub, a Hamas bombmaker. In 2013, Israeli prison authorities thwarted a kidnapping plot that Haroub had planned from his cell.

Jamal Tawil, a Hamas figure who had been working to extend the terror groups influence in Judea and Samaria. Arrested in 2021, Tawil was convicted of inciting violence, organizing riots, and trying to set up Hamas headquarters in Ramallah.

Shadi Barghouti, who was serving 27 years for numerous shooting and bombing attacks.

The ongoing first phase of the ceasefire is supposed to see a total of 33 Israeli hostages freed over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The exact number will depend on how many are alive. Since the ceasefire went into effect, 583 Palestinian prisoners have been released.

The fate of the remaining 65 hostages will be determined by negotiations during the ceasefire's second phase. Critics say the phased approach condemns hostages not freed in the beginning to open-ended captivity and undermines Israel's war gains.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 76 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)