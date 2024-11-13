logo
Egypt condemns statements of Israeli Finance Minister on West Bank

Egypt condemns Israeli Finance Minister's call for West Bank sovereignty, cites law violations.
🏷 Middle East
Nov 13, 2024, 10:05 AM
Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo

Cairo: Egypt has condemned in the strongest terms the extremist statements by Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich calling for the imposition of Israeli sovereignty and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank.
These statements demonstrate a flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and all relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the statement, Egypt affirmed that these irresponsible and extremist statements by a member of the Israeli government clearly demonstrate Israel's rejection to pursue peace in the region and highlight the lack of Israel's willing to make bold decisions for peace.
Such statements also indicate Israel's persistent policy of arrogance, which is the same policy that has led the region into its current cycle of conflict, added the ministry's statement.

—ANI

