The Israeli military said on Sunday that it killed senior Hezbollah figure Nabil Kaouk amid an ongoing exchange of strikes between the two sides.

Hezbollah has not yet commented on Kaouk's fate, but supporters have been posting mourning messages for him since Saturday.

—Reuters