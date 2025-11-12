Memorial foundation launched to honour UN forces who fought in Korean War

Seoul, Nov 12 (IANS) A foundation was launched Wednesday to honour tens of thousands of United Nations forces who fought for South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War, with an inauguration ceremony held in Seoul.

As its first commemorative project, the foundation plans to erect a memorial wall bearing the names of about 40,000 UN forces who served in the civil war, through fundraising from government, corporate and individual donors.

It will also seek to install sculptures depicting combat troops from 16 participating countries, as well as those from six US military units, under the title, "UN forces on Korean battlefields," Yonhap News Agency reported.

Envisioned projects also include the creation of a commemorative park in central Seoul to enhance public access.

The Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war. Nearly 180,000 South Korean and UN Command troops were killed during the war, including 36,940 Americans.

Sixteen countries provided combat troops to fight on the South's side, including Canada, France, New Zealand, Turkey, Thailand and Ethiopia.

On November 7, the veterans ministry said that South Korea will hold an annual ceremony next week to commemorate the UN forces who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The UN Veterans International Memorial Day will take place at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan, some 330 kilometres southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

The event will bring together 80 war veterans from 14 countries, including the United States, Britain, Colombia, Turkey and Belgium, and their bereaved family members.

The eldest veteran to participate is Luis A Garcia Velandia from Colombia, aged 100, who fought in the battle of Old Baldy, alongside the South Korean and US armies, to defeat Chinese troops in June 1952.

During their trip, slated for Saturday to Thursday, the war veterans will pay their respects at the war memorial in Seoul on Sunday as well.

