Media watchdog reports arrest of five Afghan journalists in Pakistan

Kabul, Feb 2 (IANS) As many as five Afghan journalists were detained by the Pakistani police over the past two weeks as per the details released by the Afghanistan Media Support Organisation (AMSO), local media reported on Monday.

According to AMSO, journalist Samim Forough Faizi and cameraman Ataullah Shirzad were among those detained while others have requested anonymity due to security risks, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. The organisation stated that the journalists have been released now but warned that arbitrary detentions and insecurity remain serious concerns for Afghan reporters residing in Pakistan.

The organisation noted that many Afghan journalists fled to Pakistan after Taliban seized power in Afghanistan due to threats, censorship and political pressure in the country. AMSO stressed that Afghan journalists and families have been facing uncertain conditions in Pakistan as Islamabad has not been extending visas for many Afghan refugees.

Rights groups have warned that increasing deportations and stringent immigration policies have deteriorated conditions for Afghan journalists seeking safety and resettlement abroad. AMSO requested international media and human rights groups to increase support for Afghan journalists who are facing insecurity and legal issues in Pakistan.

In an update on January 29, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that 17,870 Afghans returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan through Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Chaman, Badini and Bahramcha border crossing points from January 18-24.

According to the report, from January 18-24, the number of returns decreased by one per cent while deportations increased by 12 per cent compared to the previous week of January 11-17. During January 18-24, the figures reached 17,870 returns including 1,666 deportations while 17,970 returns including 1,485 deportations were reported during January 11-17.

Earlier, Taliban had said that the problems faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan are rising and stressed that Pakistani government should respect refugee rights and stop arresting and harassing Afghan migrants, local media reported.

"Unfortunately, problems faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan are increasing, with arrests, harassment, and mistreatment by Pakistani officials on the rise, leaving refugees in serious difficulty," Pajhwok Afghan News quoted Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat as saying in an audio message.

Fitrat urged the United Nations and other relevant organisations to uphold refugee protection principles and intervene in nations where refugee rights are breached.

He also said that Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan need economic cooperation and support. He emphasised that Pakistani government should be forced to respect refugee rights, follow international refugee principles and stop arresting and harassing Afghan refugees, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

