'May light always prevail': Ukraine's Foreign Ministry extends greetings on Diwali

Kyiv, Oct 20 (IANS) Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali and wished "may light always prevail."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine extends warm greetings to all celebrating Diwali – a festival that honours the victory of good over evil and hope over despair. May light always prevail," Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine Embassy in India extended wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, Ukraine's Embassy in India stated, "Shubh Deepawali. May Light Prevail."

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. It is being celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm across the world, reflecting India's vibrant cultural heritage and conveying the universal message of unity and harmony.

Various diplomatic missions, including those of Finland, Israel and Switzerland, on Monday extended wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali.

The Finnish Embassy in India celebrated Diwali with a quiz, lunch, and dance. While extending wishes to people on Diwali, it shared a video showing mission officials dancing to lively music.

"Happy Diwali from Team Finland in India! Our team marked the occasion with a festive quiz, a delicious lunch, and some lively dance moves — a wonderful moment of togetherness where Finnish diplomats and local colleagues celebrated side by side," the Embassy in India posted on X.

Israeli Embassy officials went for Diwali shopping and were seen buying flowers and lamps. The officials also made rangoli in the embassy and extended wishes to people on Diwali.

"This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya and Decor shopping! May our homes be filled with love and light, today and everyday! Happy Diwali," the Israeli Embassy stated in a post on X.

Replying to the post, Israel Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir stated that he had an amazing time celebrating Diwali, which included delicious food and sweets, dance and laughter.

"Had an amazing time celebrating #Diwali last week. It was a joy to reconnect with dear friends, make new ones, and experience the warmth and spirit of this beautiful celebration. From delicious sweets and incredible food, to vibrant lights, energetic dance, and endless laughter, every moment was a celebration of friendship and unity. Thank you, India, for sharing your light with us. Shubh Diwali!" Nir posted.

The Swiss Embassy in India celebrated Diwali in New Delhi and extended greetings to the people. While extending wishes to people on Diwali, the embassy officials posed for a picture with the rangoli.

"The Embassy of Switzerland in India and Bhutan wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali! May this festival of lights bring warmth, happiness, and prosperity to all," it posted on X.

--IANS

int/akl/dan