Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to visit India next week

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will be on a State Visit to India from September 9-16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. This will be Ramgoolam's first overseas bilateral visit to India in his current term.

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recalled Ramgoolam's earlier visit to India in 2014 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister of Mauritius, his excellency Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam will undertake a State visit to India from 9 to 16th of September 2025. This will be the first overseas bilateral visit of Prime Minister Dr Ramgoolam to India in his present term. You would recall that Prime Minister Ramgoolam had earlier visited India in 2014 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime minister and the Council of Ministers. During this visit to India of Dr Ramgoolam, apart from Delhi, he will also visit Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Tirupati. In Mumbai, he will be attending a business event," he revealed.

Last month, Ramgoolam had wished PM Modi and people of India on Independence Day. While extending wishes to India on the occasion of Independence Day, he stated that Mauritius celebrates the values of freedom, democracy and unity that India has so valiantly upheld since 1947. He emphasised that the bond between two nations is rooted in history and culture.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, On this auspicious occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to the Government and people of India. As we commemorate this historic day, we celebrate the values of freedom, democracy and unity that India has so valiantly upheld since 1947. The bonds between Mauritius and India are rooted in history, culture and ties that continue to inspire cooperation, friendship and mutual respect between our nations. May India continue to flourish in peace, prosperity and progress, guiding the world with its example of resilience and vision. Happy Independence Day, India!", Ramgoolam stated in a post on X.

PM Modi thanked his counterpart from the Mauritius and called Mauritius India's "strategic and trusted partner" in shared pursuit of progress, prosperity and a bright future for people of two nations.

"Deeply appreciate your warm wishes, Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, on the occasion of our Independence Day. Mauritius will always remain a strategic and trusted partner in our shared pursuit of progress, prosperity and a bright future for our peoples," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier this year, PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Mauritius at the invitation of Ramgoolam to attend the 57th National Day celebrations of Mauritius. During the visit, PM Modi held bilateral meeting with Ramgoolam and Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool.

India has "close and longstanding relations" with Mauritius, anchored in shared history, demography and culture, according to Indian High Commission in Mauritius statement. Mauritius was one of the handful of important countries with which independent India established diplomatic relations in 1948, even before the independence of Mauritius. The relationship has been characterised by a high level of trust and mutual understanding at the leadership level and continued high-level political engagement.

