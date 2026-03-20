Loomer meets Dalai Lama, lauds him for standing firm against threats to freedom

Dharamshala, March 20 (IANS) American far-right activist Laura Loomer on Friday met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh, hailing him as “a global beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom.”

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Taking to social media platform X, Loomer wrote, “Today, I had the profound honour of meeting with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, a global beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom, and the spiritual leader of Tibet. I travelled all the way to the private monastery of His Holiness in Dharamshala, India, a hillside city in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh where the Tibetan government-in-exile also lives.”

She also reflected on the lasting impact of the inspiring meeting, noting Dalai Lama’s steadfast commitment to non-violence and values that hold relevance amid current global turbulence.

“In a world filled with division and chaos, sitting down with the Dalai Lama was truly inspiring. His calm presence, deep insights on inner peace, and unwavering commitment to non-violence left a lasting impact on me. It is truly incredible that at the fragile age of 90 years old, the Dalai Lama is still standing firm against threats to freedom and human dignity, values that resonate deeply in these turbulent times,” Loomer mentioned.

Emphasising the Dalai Lama’s courage in confronting challenges and threats from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), she further added, “Meeting someone who has dedicated his life to promoting harmony and service to others while facing lifelong immense challenges and threats from the Chinese Communist Party was a reminder that true strength comes from kindness, compassion, resilience, and moral clarity.”

Loomer termed the meeting a “rare and meaningful encounter” which she would cherish for life. “May the Dalai Lama’s message of compassion and service to others continue to guide us all,” the American activist added.

Last week, speaking at a news conclave in New Delhi, Loomer warned the US against strengthening ties with Pakistan, alleging that the country was linked to global terrorism.

“Pakistan’s biggest export to the world is Islamic terrorism, and I don’t believe the US should be cosying up to the Pakistani government at all,” she said.

During the same event, Loomer also addressed criticism over several past posts she made on the social media platform 'X' that contained offensive and derogatory remarks about Indians.

The posts resurfaced online after she arrived in India for the conclave, triggering widespread backlash.

When questioned about the controversy, Loomer acknowledged that some of her comments were inappropriate.

“I should not have said some of the things I wrote in the other tweets,” she admitted.

--IANS

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