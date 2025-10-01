Laos hit by widespread flooding after days of heavy rain

Vientiane, Oct 1 (IANS) Several provinces in Laos have been affected by continuous rainfall, causing widespread flooding, with further flood risks prompting warnings for residents to stay vigilant as river water levels continue to rise.

Authorities in central Laos' Xaysomboun province visited areas affected by severe flooding, which has resulted in property damage and the loss of three lives. Emergency services and local authorities are on-site to assist residents.

Southern Laos' Savannakhet province also encountered continuous rainfall over the past week. Governor of Savannakhet province Bounchom Oubonpaseuth visited the affected areas, where 18 villages and 3,165 hectares of rice fields have been impacted, displacing 2,608 families. Several irrigation facilities, a school, and roads have been damaged. Authorities are providing emergency aid and working to address the damage.

Laos' Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issued a flood alert as water levels in the Mekong River and its tributaries continued to rise following the rainfall, Xinhua news agency reported. Some rivers have surpassed the warning level. Meanwhile, the Mekong River in the Pakse district of Champasak province was recorded at 10.93 metres, approaching the warning threshold of 11 metres.

The Laos weather bureau also cautioned of an increased risk of flash floods as rainfall is expected to continue. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to move their belongings to higher ground and remain vigilant.

Last week, the Laos weather bureau had issued a warning to prepare for the potential impacts of Typhoon Kajiki, which brought widespread thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds to many areas across the country from August 25 to August 31.

Days of heavy rain had triggered flash floods across parts of Laos, damaging homes, roads, and farmland, with authorities warning of further flood risks as rainfall continued.

In central Laos' Khammuan province, heavy rainfall flooded eight villages, prompting local officials and provincial disaster management teams to launch relief efforts, including clearing blocked drains and debris to restore water flow.

--IANS

/as