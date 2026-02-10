Laos gears up for smooth national elections

Vientiane, Feb 10 (IANS) Preparations are underway for the election of members of the Laos National Assembly's 10th legislature and the fifth Provincial People's Councils, with nationwide campaigning continuing to ensure a smooth, transparent, and lawful electoral process ahead of polling day.

Read More

Candidate campaigning is continuing nationwide to provide voters with comprehensive information ahead of polling day on February 22. The campaign seeks to raise voter awareness and encourage thoughtful participation in the electoral process, promoting the selection of qualified candidates who can genuinely represent people of all ethnic groups and safeguard the rights and interests of the population, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Authorities are urging all eligible voters to exercise their democratic rights on election day.

As part of efforts to ensure a smooth electoral process, officials reaffirmed their commitment to maximizing voter participation, strictly adhering to election laws, maintaining comprehensive security, promoting transparency, and providing timely budget support for election operations.

During a visit to Vientiane province on Monday to oversee security preparations for the elections, Laos Minister of Public Security Vanthong Kongmany urged relevant sectors to strengthen coordination, work closely with village-level security forces, reinforce personnel deployment in sensitive areas, and remain prepared to respond to any incidents. He also emphasized the importance of fire prevention, traffic management, and strict discipline among civil servants and security personnel to ensure a safe and orderly election.

The Laos National Election Committee has announced 243 candidates for the 10th National Assembly, including 66 women, representing 27 per cent of the total. A total of 175 members will be elected to the legislature.

The elections are among the most important events in the country's political calendar, giving citizens a direct role in shaping national development.

Earlier in January, election officials met in Savannakhet province to review progress and strengthen coordination, emphasizing the importance of raising political awareness among eligible voters.

Authorities called for the timely and accurate completion of voter registration lists and urged creative public outreach that combines national guidance with local characteristics to encourage active participation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Technology and Communications held a dissemination meeting to brief Party members and civil servants on election guidelines

--IANS

akl/as