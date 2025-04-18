Kuwait backs India for UN Security Council seat

New York: Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN), Tareq Albanai, has expressed support for India's membership in the United Nations Security Council. He called India a "main player on the world stage" and stressed that India would be a contender if the expansion of the council takes place.

While addressing a press briefing on the status of the UN General Assembly Intergovernmental Negotiation on Security Council Reform on Thursday, he recalled his visit to India with his co-chair, Alex Marschik. Kuwait and Austria co-chair the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council reform.

On being asked what needs to be ensured that reform of UNSC takes place, Albanai responded, "I had the pleasure last year, as I did this with my distinguished co-chair, Axel Marchik, to actually visit India and have a conversation there at the highest level. And the goal of this reformed council must be representative and obviously, India is a main player on the world stage today. But, it is a membership of 193 countries, right?"

"And the consideration is representative for everybody and the whole membership of the United Nations. So, surely, if the decision is made that the expansion of the council goes to anywhere from 21 to 27 members, then surely India will be a contender in that and will be subject to the decision of the wider membership," he added.

Earlier on April 1, the French Embassy in India said that as France assumes the monthly presidency of the United Nations' Security Council, it will focus on the need for UNSC reform aimed at giving India a permanent seat.

In a post on X, the Embassy said that under France's monthly presidency of the Security Council, it will steer discussions into areas of global peace, security, and humanitarian impacts. The Embassy further highlighted that France would reiterate the need for a UNSC reform that would give India a permanent seat at the high table.

In a post on X, French Embassy in India stated, "Today, France assumes the monthly presidency of @UN Security Council. It will steer key discussions on global peace and security with a focus on humanitarian impacts. To reflect today's world, France reiterates the need for a #UNSC reform that also gives India a permanent seat."

Notably, India has long sought a permanent seat in the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation's quest has gained momentum with support from the international community.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

The five permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States. The non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are elected for 2-year terms by the UNGA. (ANI)