Khalistan-linked social media account claims responsibility for killing its critic in Canada: Media reports 

Ottawa, March 7 (IANS) A social media account linked to extremist Khalistanis has claimed responsibility for the killing of a Canada-based online personality critical of their movement, whose house had earlier been hit with arson, according to media reports.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) said on its website, “A social media account promoting Sikh extremist views is claiming responsibility for the stabbing of a woman in the southwestern Ontario town of LaSalle”.

Police identified the victim as Nancy Grewal, 45, who lived in Windsor.

CBC said the extremists’ post in Punjabi said in a caption over her photo, “This woman was saying bad things about religion and Khalistan. And she got the result of that.”

It added a warning, “If anyone says something against our community and Khalistan like this, they will meet the same fate”, according to CBC, the government-financed public broadcaster.

Windsor Star reported that Grewal had suffered an arson attack earlier when petrol had been poured on her front door and it had been set on fire.

It said that in a social media post about the incident she wrote, “I know who this person is. This person belongs to Khalistan.”

“I feel scared. He tried to give me a warning. ‘Shut your mouth. Don’t raise your voice about this topic’,” she said.

LaSalle Police Chief Michael Pearce indicated that the killing on Tuesday was a targeted attack and not random.

He said, “Investigators are confident this was not a random act of violence. Ms. Grewal’s murder is being investigated as an intentional act against her. All information is being considered.”

He declined to give any further information saying, "We will not share information that will compromise the investigation, including leads, tips, and investigative avenues.”

The member of Parliament representing the area, Harb Gill, said on Facebook, “Having served many years with the LaSalle Police Service, I know investigations like this take time and must be guided by facts and evidence.”

“I have faith and trust in my former colleagues at LaSalle Police Service”, he said.

He said he was saddened to hear of her death and added, “Ms Grewal was a visible voice online, and it’s clear from the reaction on social media that many people around the world followed her commentary.”

CBC said that Grewal, who was born in India, “had a prominent social media presence in the local and international Punjabi communities”.

“She was known particularly for her anti-Khalistan views” as she often posted on social media her thoughts on South Asian news and politics, CBC said.

Windsor Star said Grewal worked as a personal caregiver and was alone on an appointment at a client’s LaSalle home when she was attacked.

The news outlet quoted Windsor South Asian Centre’s Programme Director Nandini Tirumala as saying the Grewal's death has been "disturbing" to the community.

"Shocked, saddened to see that one of the members of our South Asian community has been so brutally stabbed," she said.

Windsor Star added that Tirumala “did not want to comment on Khalistani politics”.

