Karachi Faces Surge in Respiratory Diseases Amid Healthcare Strain: 248 Cases Reported

Karachi: Karachi is witnessing a disturbing increase in respiratory diseases, as reported by the Sindh Health Department on Monday, as reported by ARY News.

The Sindh Health Department has reported a troubling total of 248 cases of respiratory illnesses in Karachi as of February 13 this year.

Among these cases, the highest number 119 were identified as H1N1 influenza, with many reported in hospitals across Karachi. Of these, 99 were detected in private hospitals, while 20 cases were found at Dow University Hospital, the health department confirmed, as reported by ARY News.

Additionally, the department's data reveals that 95 cases of Influenza A and B have been confirmed. Other respiratory infections causing concern include 8 cases of coronavirus, 15 cases of Rhinovirus, and 2 cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The report also highlighted that these statistics indicate a significant rise in respiratory infections compared to previous years.

As per reports, health experts have urged the citizens of Karachi to take immediate precautions. To avoid contracting the easily transmissible influenza virus, they strongly recommend wearing facemasks and regularly washing hands. Those who are infected are advised to stay home for at least 24 hours, limit contact with others, and avoid travelling to curb the spread of the virus.

Despite being a hub for economic and cultural activities, the city suffers from a severe lack of adequate healthcare facilities. Public hospitals are overcrowded, underfunded, and often lack essential medical supplies and equipment, leading to substandard care. Private hospitals are costly and inaccessible for a large portion of the population.

The growing population and increasing burden of diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and infectious diseases place immense pressure on an already overstretched healthcare infrastructure.

As a result, many residents are forced to rely on informal healthcare providers, leading to health inequities and poor health outcomes across the city. (ANI)