Kabul in renewed regional outreach amid its Pak conflict and war in West Asia?

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Following Pakistan’s reported role in an attempt at brokering truce between the United States and Iran in the midst of a month-long war in West Asia, Afghanistan appears to have increased its regional outreach amid its own armed conflict with Islamabad.

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While discussing bilateral relations with Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Iran’s envoy in Kabul, Alireza Bikdeli shared his country’s views on the recent developments following what he described as a “war initiated by the United States and Israel”, according to a Tolo News report early on Monday.

Muttaqi, in turn, described the situation as an “aggression” by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran and warned that the expansion of the conflict would be harmful to the region, it added, quoting Kabul’s foreign ministry statement.

According to the report, the Afghan Foreign Minister also “expressed appreciation for Iran’s positive stance regarding recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan”, and added that the government statement emphasised that Kabul seeks to resolve “reasonable demands of both sides through meaningful and sincere dialogue”.

On his part, the acting head of Iran’s embassy in Kabul, “described cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran – especially in trade, as positive. He said Iran’s leadership is closely monitoring the recent situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan and supports a peaceful resolution”, the website article added.

The meeting was held to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, where Muttaqi reportedly described trade relations between Afghanistan and Iran as growing.

In a separate report late on Sunday, the news website also mentioned Muttaqi’s phone call with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Incidentally, the UAE, too, is said to be among the negotiators between Washington and Tehran. They reportedly discussed bilateral relations, issues between Afghanistan and the United States, the regional situation, as well as “recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan”.

According to an official statement that the report quoted, during the conversation, Muttaqi added that Afghanistan, as a neighboring country, seeks to resolve issues with Pakistan through dialogue and mutual understanding and will not allow Afghan territory to be used against Pakistan.

The UAE foreign minister was also stated to have said that continued tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan benefit neither side and that his country supports efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen stability in the region.

Muttaqi, added the Afghan foreign ministry release, appreciated the UAE’s mediating role in the release of an American prisoner and emphasised that issues should be resolved through dialogue.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan described relations between Afghanistan and the US as important and added that his country would play a positive role in this regard.

“This comes as rising regional tensions have made the role of mediating countries such as the United Arab Emirates increasingly significant, with expectations that diplomatic efforts could help pave the way for reducing the crisis and ensuring stability in Afghanistan and the region,” added Sunday’s report.

The beleaguered nation of Afghanistan has Iran on its West and Pakistan on its South and Southeast. While the Pakistan border remain closed since about five months following its war with the neighbour, the US-Israel bombing of Iran has brought volatility to the other side too.

Being a landlocked country, and the Taliban government facing sanctions, global supply of aid and support material remains under stress with the closest seaports being situated in Afghanistan’s two immediate neighbours.

--IANS

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