Journey of Indian community to Trinidad and Tobago about 'courage': PM Modi

Port of Spain, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago, said on Thursday that their life journey in the Carribean country has been about courage.

He also added: "I know the story of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage. The circumstances your ancestors faced could have broken even the strongest of spirits. But they faced hardships with hope. They met problems with persistence. They left the Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried the Ramayan in their hearts. They left their soil, but not their soul. They were not just migrants. They were messengers of a timeless civilisation. Their contributions have benefitted this country -- culturally, economically and spiritually. Just look at the impact that you have all had on this beautiful nation."

"Our bond goes beyond geography and generations," PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister also said: "Kamla Persad-Bissessar Ji -- as the first woman Prime Minister of this country. Her Excellency Christine Carla Kangaloo Ji - as the female President. Late Basdeo Pandey, the son of a farmer, rose to become Prime Minister and a respected global leader. Eminent math scholar Rudranath Capildeo, music icon Sundar Popo, cricketing talent Darren Ganga, and Sewdass Sadhu, whose devotion built the Temple in the Sea. The list of achievers goes on."

"You, the children of Girmitiyas, are not defined by struggle anymore. You are defined by your success, your service, and your values. Honestly, there must be something magical in the "doubles” and "dal poori” — because you have doubled the success of this great nation!" PM Modi said in his address to the Indian community here.

"When I last visited 25 years ago, we all admired the cover drives and pull shots of Lara. Today, it is Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran who ignite the same excitement in the hearts of our youth. Between then and now, our friendship has grown even stronger."

"Benaras, Patna, Kolkata, Delhi may be cities in India. But they are also names of streets here. Navratra, Mahashivratri, Janmasthmi are celebrated here with joy, spirit and pride. Chowtal and Baithak Gana continue to thrive here."

"I can see the warmth of many familiar faces. And I see curiosity in the bright eyes of a younger generation - keen to know and grow together. Truly, our bonds go well beyond geography and generations."

"A cultural connect like no other! Very happy to have witnessed a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Port of Spain. The connect between Trinidad & Tobago and India, especially parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is noteworthy," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was also given a ceremonial welcome with people enthusiastically dancing to the beat of drums and showcasing traditional music and performances that reflected a blend of local and Indian culture.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Port of Spain on Thursday, marking the second stop of his ongoing five-nation tour. During his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi is set to hold high-level talks with the country’s top leadership to further enhance the bilateral relationship.

PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the airport. Many had been eagerly waiting to see and greet the Prime Minister.

PM Modi shared some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain, wishing that friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continues to "scale new heights" in the times to come.

Sharing pictures of the welcome ceremony, Modi wrote on X, "Sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come!"

PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago and highlighted their contribution to the development of the Caribbean nation

"Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago's development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain." PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also shared about his meeting with Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who won the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago.

"Met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who are winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago. This Quiz has generated widespread participation across the world and deepened the connect of our diaspora with India," PM Modi said.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "PM Narendra Modi has arrived in the capital city of Port of Spain in Trinidad & Tobago, to a warm ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. In a special gesture, PM was received by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and members of her Cabinet & several other dignitaries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs at the airport."

“Landed in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. I thank Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, distinguished members of the Cabinet and MPs for the gesture of welcoming me at the airport,” Modi wrote on X. “This visit will further cement bilateral ties between our nations. Looking forward to addressing a community programme in a few hours from now,” he added.

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister and is also the first Indian prime ministerial bilateral visit to the Caribbean nation since 1999.

After arriving at his hotel, Modi was greeted by enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora, chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi'.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted the special gesture made by the Trinidadian leadership in personally receiving PM Modi at the airport, describing it as a warm ceremonial welcome.

The Prime Minister’s Office highlighted that the vibrant reception from the Indian community reflected the longstanding cultural bonds and shared heritage between the two countries.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar to deliberate on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

He is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.

Ahead of his arrival, PM Modi shared his enthusiasm for deepening relations with a “valued partner in the Caribbean,” emphasising the deep-rooted cultural links between the two nations.

