JD Vance warns of air travel ‘disaster’ amid government shutdown

Washington, Oct 31 (IANS) The ongoing US government shutdown, now completing one month, has sparked acute concerns in the aviation sector as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other agencies struggle with depleted staff and unpaid essential workers.

At the White House on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance warned that the disruption could trigger an air-travel “meltdown” next month if the impasse persists, citing that controllers would be missing three or more paychecks. “It could be a disaster, it really could be,” Vance said after meeting with aviation industry leaders. He expressed worry that delays may reach a point that “makes it very, very hard for the American people to fly.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, speaking at the same gathering, called on the Democrats not to “hold American families’ travel hostage.”

“Our traffic will be snarled. It will be a disaster in aviation,” Duffy added.

Union data show hundreds of controllers have already taken second jobs, delivering food, driving ride-shares or tutoring, after the first full paycheck was missed. The staffing shortfall has forced the FAA to declare “ground delay programmes” at major airports due to a lack of staff.

Major hubs, including Newark Liberty International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, have already experienced ground stops and delays as understaffed towers forced the FAA to impose flow restrictions.

Industry analysts warn the situation could further deteriorate as the travel peak of November and the holiday season approach. Duffy said many controllers may be unable to continue in their roles if the pay gap extends into multiple missed pay periods, and that “you’re going to have mass issues starting in the airspace.”

The FAA also noted that hiring and training of new controllers, already slowed by earlier budget issues, have been halted during the shutdown, reducing the pipeline of new staff available to relieve the stressed system.

The shutdown continues with no immediate resolution in sight.

The Republicans have accused Democrats of demanding healthcare subsidies for illegal immigrants, which the Democrats reject as a lie peddled by the Trump administration.

Democrats say they are asking to reverse the healthcare cuts for American citizens in the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which was passed earlier this year.

