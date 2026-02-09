Japan's Takaichi thanks PM Modi, says looking forward to strengthen strategic ties with India

Tokyo, Feb 9 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on her election triumph and stated that she is looking forward to working with him to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

"Thank you very much Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your warm congratulations on the House of Representatives election. I look forward to continuing to work together with you to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between Japan and India and to cooperate in realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)," Takaichi posted on X.

The Japanese PM's statement came in response to Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory message on X following Takaichi's victory in Japan's House of Representatives election. In his message on Sunday, PM Modi had expressed confidence that he and Takaichi will continue to take the friendship between India and Japan to greater heights.

"Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives! Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," PM Modi posted on X.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party secured a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives election held on Sunday. The LDP is the first party in postwar Japan to cross the two-thirds majority line of 310 seats in the 465-member lower house. The increase in seats from 198 before the polls was apparently made possible by popularity of Takaichi, setting the stage for her to stay in the office as Japan's PM, Japan's Kyodo News reported.

In November, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in sectors like innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

Describing his meeting with Takaichi "productive", PM Modi noted that a "strong India-Japan" partnership is vital for a better planet. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and Takaichi after the latter assumed office as Japan's PM.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet," PM Modi posted on X.

Takaichi was elected as Japan's Prime Minister in October last year following a runoff election in the Parliament. She is also the first woman to assume office as Japan's PM.

