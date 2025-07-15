Japan willing to resume peace talks with Russia

Moscow, July 15 (IANS) Japan is open to resuming peace treaty negotiations with Russia as soon as conditions permit, Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto said.

“In order to build stable relations with Russia based on the rule of law, it is necessary to conclude a peace treaty by resolving the territorial issue between our two countries, leaving no undefined borders between us. This will determine the boundary, which is in the interest of both countries. We maintain this position without change," he said in an interview with Russian state-run news agency TASS, responding to a question on whether Tokyo was prepared to take steps toward concluding a peace treaty with Moscow.

The ambassador noted that Japan is Russia’s natural neighbour and partner and recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia is ready to “build relations with Tokyo.”

“We pay attention to the statements of the Russian leadership, and we also intend to resume negotiations on a peace treaty with our neighbour, Russia, as soon as the situation allows,” Muto stressed.

He further emphasised that Tokyo backs US President Donald Trump’s initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and would welcome a potential meeting between the US leader and his Russian counterpart, Putin.

“The Japanese government supports President Trump’s efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. Engagement with the United States to resolve the conflict, including a dialogue between the US and Russian leaders, is essential to stopping hostilities and establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. This process should also be supported by other G7 nations,” Muto mentioned.

Moscow and Tokyo have been engaged in talks since the mid-20th century to conclude a peace treaty.

The main obstacle remains the dispute over the southern part of the Kuril Islands known as the Northern Territories in Japan. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the then Soviet Union, but Japan disputes the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and a group of small uninhabited islets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly asserted that Russia’s sovereignty over these territories is indisputable, with an established international legal basis.

However, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the Northern Territories are an inherent territory of Japan that continues to be illegally occupied by Russia.

Earlier relations worsened when Japan imposed multiple packages of sanctions against Moscow after the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it does not want to continue consultations on the peace treaty, citing the impossibility of negotiating such a fundamental document with a state that adopts an unfriendly stance and allegedly seeks to undermine Russia’s interests.

--IANS

int/scor/rs