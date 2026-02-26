Jamia Millia Islamia signs MoU with Argentinian varsity for research, exchange

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Argentina's Universidad Nacional De San Antonio De Areco (UNSAdA) signed an online Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation and academic collaborations, an official said on Thursday.

"Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif presided over the signing of the MoU on February 18 between Mahtab Alam Rizvi, JMI Registrar, and Jeronimo E. Ainchil, UNSAdA Rector," Saima Saeed, JMI Chief Public Relations Officer, said.

UNSAdA Rector Ainchil said that as a young public university in one of Argentina's main food-producing regions, the university is committed to internationalisation while fostering innovation with local impact and global projection.

He emphasised that the new agreement, born from literature as a meeting point between cultures, goes beyond symbolism and will lead to concrete initiatives such as joint research, academic exchange, and interdisciplinary cooperation, strengthening academic dialogue between India and Latin America.

Through signing the MoU, the two universities agreed to associate with each other with the objective of disseminating knowledge in general, faculty and staff development and exchange.

The two universities agreed to joint organisation of seminars, research conferences and workshops, collaboration in sharing academic data, scientific information, publications and intellectual property, executive training, professional development programmes, and advisory services in both institutions.

Ainchil expressed pleasure at the strategic partnership between the two institutions.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Ushvinder Kaur Popli, JMI Dean of International Relations; Tanuja, Academic Affairs Dean; Iqtidar Mohd. Khan, Humanities and Languages Dean; Md. Faizullah Khan, Department of Foreign Languages Head; Noorin Khan, Spanish and Latin American Studies, and Department of Foreign Languages Dean; and Saima Saeed, Foreign Students' Advisor.

Earlier, Ushvinder Kaur Popli introduced the JMI officials to UNSAdA officials, followed by detailed information about the university.

Tanuja shared information about various departments and programmes at the Jamia Millia Islamia.

Noorin Khan moderated an elaborate discussion on the purpose of the MoU.

--IANS

rch/khz