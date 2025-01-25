Jamaat-e-Islami President Manam Zafar Stages Sit-in Protest Over Karachi Education Crisis

Karachi: A sit-in protest was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami President Manam Zafar against the mismanagement and corruption within the Intermediate Board of Education in Karachi, Pakistan.

Speaking at the protest, Zafar raised concerns about the composition of the committee, pointing out that many of its members are employees of the education department rather than stakeholders, senior professors, or representatives from the city's universities.

"You have made a committee of 12 people and all of them are employees of the education department. The committee should have included people like senior professors like the professors of Karachi University, NED University, the stakeholders of the city and the people of Karachi Chamber of Commerce, the people of the civil society of the city, Zafar stated.

Zafar also questioned the allocation of Karachi's tax revenues, arguing that the city contributes significantly to the national budget but receives little in return for its educational infrastructure

"Karachi city gives tax and has a budget of Pakistani currency (PKR) 454 billion. Where is that budget? You are destroying the dreams of the children and making their lives a joke. The students of Karachi are very worried about the results. The students are not accepting the results given by the Interboard and they are demanding that their results be re-checked and should be made according to their performance, he stated.

The president has called for a complete haul of the committee and inclusion of the university professors, industry leaders, and civil society members who have a vested interest in the city's education system. Zafar warned that if their demands are not addressed within 48 hours, they will intensify their protest, including staging a demonstration outside the Chief Minister's House.

"This is our clear demand. If within the next 48 hours, you do not change the committee of the students, and do not make a committee on those people, who are the real stakeholders of this city, then we will escalate the protest," Zafar lamented.

With tensions running high, the future of Karachi's education system appears uncertain, and many students are left wondering how long they will have to wait for the changes they believe are long overdue. (ANI)