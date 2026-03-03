Israel's Beit Shemesh struck amid conflict with Iran, multiple casualties reported

Beit Shemesh (Israel), March 3 (IANS) A sudden and devastating strike amid escalating Israel–Iran tensions have wreaked havoc in Beit Shemesh, nearly 30 km west of Jerusalem in Israel's Jerusalem district, on Tuesday, leaving homes shattered and multiple residents dead, including children.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and disbelief as the attack obliterated entire neighbourhoods within seconds, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Speaking to IANS, Shimon Ganon, a resident of Beit Shemesh, described the horrifying aftermath of the attacks.

"Within three or four seconds, everything here was destroyed. You can see what happened. My neighbours were taken to the hospital, and the entire house is shattered. It feels like a dream, like something unreal. No one here understands what happened. It's crazy, yes, crazy," he said.

The attacks have caused widespread devastation in the city, leaving families grieving and communities in shock.

Ganon added that the human cost has been severe.

"Nine people died here, they were my neighbours and their children. What can I tell you? Yesterday, I saw them all, today they are all gone. Nine people died, yes including children. Three children were killed. That's the tragedy," he said.

Authorities in Beit Shemesh are still assessing the full extent of the destruction, and rescue operations continue amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Hospitals are treating the injured, while emergency services work to secure affected areas.

Residents described scenes of chaos and disbelief, with many struggling to comprehend the suddenness and severity of the attacks.

Local officials have called for calm and urged people to stay indoors until further notice.

The incident in Beit Shemesh is part of the broader escalation between Israel and Iran, which has prompted heightened security measures across affected areas.

Relief efforts are being coordinated to assist the families who have lost loved ones and homes in the attack.

--IANS

sn/khz