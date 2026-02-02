Israeli security chiefs meet to assess readiness for possible escalation with Iran

Tel Aviv, Feb 2 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz held a meeting with military chief Eyal Zamir to assess the military's "operational readiness" following the latter's urgent defence talks in Washington.

The discussions focused on the military's "operational readiness for any possible scenario" amid escalating regional tensions, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday (local time).

The meeting comes after Zamir concluded a weekend visit to the United States, where he discussed coordination of defence strategies with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and senior Pentagon officials. The talks reportedly centred on preparing for potential US military action against Iran.

The flurry of high-level meetings follows a similar trip to Washington last week by Israel's military intelligence chief, Shlomi Binder, as the two countries step up contingency planning for a possible regional confrontation.

Tehran has threatened it will retaliate with attacks on US bases and Israeli targets in case of a US attack on Iran.

Weeks of protests over the sharp depreciation of the rial swept cities across Iran from late December to January. Initially peaceful, the demonstrations escalated into clashes that caused casualties and damage to public property, including mosques, government buildings, and banks. Tehran has blamed the unrest on the United States and Israel.

Iran's Army Chief Amir Hatami last week warned that if the United States makes any mistake, it will definitely jeopardise its own security and that of Israel and the entire West Asia region, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Speaking at a national festival in Tehran, Hatami emphasised the Iranian armed forces' readiness amid escalating tensions with Washington.

"Today, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are in complete defence and military readiness and closely monitoring the enemy's movements in the region. We have our finger on the trigger," he said.

He added that "If the enemy makes any mistake, it will undoubtedly jeopardise its own security and that of Israel and the region."

He also welcomed neighbouring countries' announcements that they will not allow their territory or airspace to be used against Iran, noting these countries "know any insecurity against Iran will make the entire region insecure."

Hatami emphasised that if the other side is willing to resolve the problem, it should treat the Iranian nation with respect.

The warning came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. US President Donald Trump earlier said that a "massive armada," led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, is heading towards Iran, warning that "time is running out" for Tehran to reach a deal with the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Sunday that if Tehran fails to strike a nuclear deal with Washington, "we will find out" whether Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was right to warn that a US attack could ignite a regional war.

Khamenei said at a meeting in Tehran earlier on Sunday that if the United States starts a war against Iran, "it will be a regional war.

