Israeli President Herzog Welcomes Freed Hostages Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, Keith Siegel

Tel Aviv: Israel President Isaac Herzog expressed relief following the return of three hostages--Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Siegel--who were held captive in Gaza and welcomed them home.

Sharing a post on X, Herzog wrote, "Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel are finally home. How we have worried, and awaited their return."

He added, "Yarden's reunion with his family is simply heartbreaking. We all remain deeply concerned for the fate of our beloved Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas - as an entire nation we hold them in our hearts. The people of Israel stand by Yarden and the whole family, with great concern and in heartfelt prayer."

He further said that Ofer's children, Erez and Sahar, were returned to their loving mother, the courageous Hadas, and the rest of their family during the first exchange. "Erez marked his Bar Mitzvah and read from the Torah just a few months ago - while his father was still held in Gaza," Herzog said.

He added, "Keith's heroic wife Aviva, was also returned in the first exchange to their four children and five grandchildren. Since then, we have seen Aviva speak out in countless meetings around the world, crying out and working unwaveringly for Keith's return."

The Israeli President also reaffirmed Israel's commitment to securing the freedom of all remaining hostages, vowing that the country would not rest until every captive is brought back.

"Each one deserves the time to rehabilitate and rebuild their lives, and every one of the hostages deserves to come home soon. We will not rest nor be silent until we return all our sisters and brothers from the hell of captivity in Gaza - until the last one," Herzog said.

A day earlier, Israeli officials confirmed receiving the names of three hostages who were set to be released by Hamas on Saturday -- Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas, Times of Israel reported.

Keith Siegel, a 65-year-old US citizen originally from North Carolina, was abducted along with his wife, Aviva, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Aviva was released in November 2023.

Ofer Calderon, 54, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, along with his two children, Erez and Sahar. Both children were freed during the previous ceasefire.

Yarden Bibas, 35, was taken hostage separately from his wife, Shiri, and their children, Ariel and Kfir, who were also abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz. (ANI)