Israel President Herzog welcomes UNSC's adoption of Gaza resolution

Jerusalem, Nov 18 (IANS) Israel President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) adoption of a US-sponsored resolution to form an International Stabilization Force in Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, describing it as a “historic diplomatic achievement” that must lead towards "the day after" in Gaza and the entire region.

While speaking at a state memorial ceremony in the Har Herzl military cemetery for soldiers who fell in Israel’s 1956 Sinai Campaign, Herzog said: "I welcome last night’s UN Security Council decision, which supports and backs [Trump’s] plan."

"This is a historic diplomatic achievement by President Trump — an achievement that can and must lead us toward ‘the day after’ — in Gaza and in the entire region."

According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli President stressed that the step now supported by a UNSC resolution has significantly advanced the return of the hostages and added that "it must continue with the dismantling of Hamas’s weapons and the removal of the organisation from any position of governing power."

Earlier in the day, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed UNSC's endorsement of a US-sponsored resolution to establish International Stabilization Force in Gaza under Trump’s 20-point plan. He stated that Trump's plan will lead to peace and prosperity as it insists upon demilitarisation, disarmament and the deradicalisation of Gaza.

According to a statement released by Israel Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu and Israel appreciated Trump and his devoted team for their efforts. It stated that the courage and sacrifice of Israel's brave soldiers, along with Trump’s diplomatic efforts, helped in bringing home all the living hostages and most of the deceased ones.

In a statement, Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "The United Nations Security Council fully endorses President Trump‘s 20 Point Plan, and the appointment of the Board of Peace to be led by President Trump. We believe that President Trump‘s plan will lead to peace and prosperity because it insists upon full demilitarization, disarmament and the deradicalization of Gaza."

"True to President Trump’s vision, this will lead to further integration of Israel and its neighbours as well as expansion of Abraham Accords. President Trump’s breakthrough leadership will help lead the region to peace and prosperity and a lasting alliance with the United States," it added.

Netanyahu added that Israel, under Trump's plan, expects to receive the remaining three deceased hostages in Gaza “with no delay,” and “to begin the process of disarming and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip and ending Hamas’s rule over Gaza.” The statement further said, "Israel extends its hand in peace and prosperity to all of our neighbors and calls on them to normalize relations with Israel and join us in expelling Hamas and its supporters from the region."

--IANS

akl/as