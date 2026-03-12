Israel begins new 'wide-scale' strikes on Iran after activating alarms of missile attacks

Jerusalem, March 12 (IANS) The Israeli military said it began a new "wide-scale wave of strikes" on Iran early on Thursday, minutes after alarms were activated across Israel warning of missile attacks from Iran.

Residents in Tel Aviv reported loud blasts as Israel's state-owned Kan TV news said debris hit several locations in the area. The country's rescue service, Magen David Adom, said its teams were on their way to search for possible injuries at sites where missile hits or fragments had been reported.

The attacks followed large-scale Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday night, while Hezbollah targeted northern Israel for hours with rocket barrages.

According to Israeli military officials, Hezbollah militants fired about 100 rockets and several drones at northern Israel, while Iran simultaneously launched several missiles at the north as well as other areas.

Impacts were reported and at least two civilians were lightly injured, Magen David Adom said.

The fights came as the regional conflict, triggered by the US-Israeli joint military strikes on Iran, stretched into its 13th day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, US forces have struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including more than 60 ships, since launching 'Operation Epic Fury', the top American commander overseeing the campaign has said, describing the operation as delivering sustained military pressure on Tehran’s capabilities.

Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of United States Central Command, said that the operation continues to expand as US forces intensify strikes across multiple domains.

“In short, US forces continue delivering devastating combat power against the Iranian regime,” he said.

According to the commander, American forces have already conducted thousands of strikes targetting Iran’s military infrastructure.

“To date, we have struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including more than 60 ships, using a variety of precision weapon systems,” Cooper said. The targets include Iranian missile and drone capabilities, naval assets, and elements of the country’s defence industrial network.

