ISI plots multi-front escalation: Intel warns of sharp rise in Pak-backed terror activity

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Indian Intelligence agencies warn that terror-related activities by Pakistan could witness an upward swing in the weeks to come. There is not only one operation that the ISI is planning, but several, says an Intelligence Bureau official.

The idea is to keep the Indian agencies busy both on the ground as well on the digital space, the official said while adding that the security mechanism must remain geared for a battle on multiple fronts.

The ISI, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, has insisted that terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed fight as one unit. While they would operate under their existing names, the operations would be more or less the same. Officials say that many attacks are being planned in a manner in which operatives of both terror groups would operate as one unit, the official added.

While the prime focus would remain Jammu and Kashmir, the ISI has also instructed these terror groups to activate their modules across the country so that pan-India attacks too can take place. In addition to this, the ISI has also ramped up its units that were set up to carry out cyber attacks in India. This means that the Indian agencies would have to deal with cases of honey-trap, cyber fraud, and massive online propaganda.

The disinformation campaign, too, would be ramped up, which is another major issue that security officials would have to deal with. Officials say attempts are being made to activate the Jaish-e-Mohammed modules across the country. They have been targeting particular states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, where attempts are being made to activate the modules.

The agencies have flagged a potential Jaish-e-Mohammed operation in Nagpur and asked the police to remain on very high alert. The agencies say that in both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the Jaish-e-Mohammed would look to target religious places. This has led to a state of high alert being declared, especially at religious places. The intention is not just to create fear, but also to ensure that communal violence breaks out and spreads across the country.

Although Pakistan army chief Asim Munir may be issuing provocative statements, he is aware that his country stands no chance when it comes to a war with the Indian armed forces. However, he continues to make such statements to keep the morale of his forces high. While war is out of the question, the army and ISI are engineering terror incidents to be carried out in India.

The main aim is to destabilise the country. Communal violence is something that the ISI would want on a very large scale. Not only does this destabilise the country, but such incidents are also used as recruitment tools. This has taken place several times in the past when recruiters have stepped into the picture following communal riots.

Recently, cadres and leaders of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba met at Bahawalpur to discuss their further strategy against India. At the behest of the ISI, it was decided that they would operate under one command and focus not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on the rest of India as well.

They decided that more such modules, such as the one in Faridabad, should be created, so that pan-India strikes can be carried out. In addition, it was also decided to get the terror launch pads in Rawalot active, so that infiltrations into Jammu and Kashmir could take place. An officer said that the job of the security agencies is only set to get tougher, and this is because Pakistan has become desperate.

