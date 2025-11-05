ISI dangles America card to bring Azhar, Saeed out of hiding

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The ISI and Pakistan army have been exploiting the improved ties with the United States to lure its terrorists to come out of hiding and renew terror operations once again.

Many terror groups, especially the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had gone completely quiet in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

During Operation Sindoor, the JeM, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen faced considerable losses after their headquarters and training pads were destroyed.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that terror chiefs such as Mazood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed remained largely indoors. They were scared of being hit by an Indian strike or being eliminated by enemies. The terror chiefs were also dejected as they could not explain the situation to their cadres. However, they were disillusioned with both the ISI and the army as they felt that these two institutions were unable to protect their people, infrastructure and families.

While Pakistan has lost all the wars that it has fought with India, Operation Sindoor had a completely different impact on not just the Pakistan establishment, but even the terror groups. The operation witnessed precision hits, and the entire Pakistan mechanism was caught napping.

The ISI is currently in damage control mode. It is fully aware that none of the cadres in these terror groups will function if their chiefs are not seen in the open. They expect them to deliver fiery anti-India speeches. All these days, the ISI ensured that old videos of Azhar and Saeed were in circulation, and they were being passed off as new. The cadres, however, grew increasingly suspicious and asked questions.

The army and ISI then reached out to the two chiefs and assured them that they could come out in the open and begin operations. They were told that the US and Pakistan share strong ties, which means the country was well protected. Both Azhar and Saeed had separate meetings with ISI officials at their respective military-protected homes in Lahore.

The ISI used the American card to get the two leaders on board. They were assured that India would not carry out any such operation against Pakistan, and if it did, then the US would get involved. This is something that New Delhi would not want, the terror chiefs were told.

While both chiefs appear to have agreed for now, only Azhar has made a brief public appearance. The JeM channels are now active with messages from Azhar. The messages are directed against India and call on the cadres to re-ignite the war in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from Azhar making an appearance, the Jaish-e-Mohammad is also working on its women's wing, which will be headed by the terror chief's sister, Sadiya Azhar.

On the assurance that the ISI has given to the two terror chiefs, officials say that it is a hollow promise. India will take similar action if there is any misadventure from Pakistan, the official said. This would be irrespective of which country Pakistan would look up to if it had to face something similar to Operation Indoor. India has made it clear that any act of terror would be treated as an act of war, and the country has every right to defend itself, while also making sure that it is not the aggressor.

Meanwhile, Indian agencies are keeping a close watch on the border areas and the modules of these terror groups within the country. The army is monitoring the border areas closely to prevent any infiltration. There are over 80 terrorists who are waiting at the launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In the last couple of months, several infiltration bids have been made, but each one of them has been foiled by the Indian armed forces.

The vigil would remain at an all-time high as the possible return of the two chiefs to full-time operations could give the terrorists waiting to infiltrate a major morale boost.

--IANS

vicky/svn