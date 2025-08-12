Iraq, Iran sign security MoU to boost border coordination

Baghdad, Aug 12 (IANS) Iraq and Iran signed a joint security agreement on security coordination along the shared borders between the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani and Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji on Monday, according to a statement by the prime minister's media office.

The statement did not provide the details of the MoU, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his meeting with Larijani before the signing, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to developing relations with Iran and to enhancing fruitful partnerships across various levels and fields, according to the statement.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's principled and firm stance in rejecting Israel's "aggression" against Iran and any actions that lead to the escalation of conflicts at the regional and international levels, as well as Iraq's support for US-Iran dialogue, read the statement.

For his part, Larijani affirmed Iran's keenness to foster and sustain relations with Iraq in various fields, particularly the railway connection for passenger transport, and linking it with the Development Road and major corridors emerging in the region, it said.

The visit marks Larijani's first foreign trip since he assumed the post at Iran's top security body last week. He is scheduled to travel to Lebanon next.

