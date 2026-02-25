Iran's FM departs for Geneva for third round of indirect talks with US

Tehran, Feb 25 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday left Tehran for Geneva as the head of a political delegation to take part in the new round of indirect talks with the United States.

The third round of nuclear negotiations between delegations of Iran and the United States is scheduled to be held in the Swiss city on Thursday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The talks are expected to take place as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States in the wake of a US military buildup in the West Asia region, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, Araghchi said his country will resume talks with the United States on Thursday with a determination to achieve a "fair and equitable" deal in the shortest possible time.

He added the two sides have a "historic opportunity" to strike an unprecedented agreement capable of addressing mutual concerns and safeguarding common interests, stressing that a deal is within reach provided that diplomacy is given priority.

Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Wednesday that all options are on the table vis-a-vis the United States, both "dignity-based diplomacy and regret-inducing defense," according to the official news agency IRNA.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he prefers to solve the Iran confrontation through diplomacy.

"But one thing is certain -- I will never allow ... Iran to have a nuclear weapon," Trump added.

The recent developments follow two rounds of indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran earlier this month, with the first in Muscat on February 6 and the second in Geneva on February 17.

Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Tuesday Iran is ready to do "whatever necessary" to reach a nuclear agreement with the US.

"We want to do whatever necessary to make it (an agreement) happen. We will enter the negotiating room in Geneva with all sincerity and goodwill," Ravanchi said in an interview with NPR radio.

"We hope that our goodwill and good approach would be reciprocated by the Americans, and if there is a political will on all sides, I believe that the deal can be reached as soon as possible," he added.

--IANS

akl/as