Iran's army chief: Any mistake will jeopardise security of US, Israel, West Asia

Tehran, Jan 31 (IANS) Iran's Army Chief Amir Hatami on Saturday warned that if the United States makes any mistake, it will definitely jeopardise its own security and that of Israel and the entire West Asia region, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Speaking at a national festival in Tehran, Hatami emphasised the Iranian armed forces' readiness amid escalating tensions with Washington.

"Today, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are in complete defence and military readiness and closely monitoring the enemy's movements in the region. We have our finger on the trigger," he said.

He added that "If the enemy makes any mistake, it will undoubtedly jeopardise its own security and that of Israel and the region."

He also welcomed neighboring countries' announcements that they will not allow their territory or airspace to be used against Iran, noting these countries "know any insecurity against Iran will make the entire region insecure."

Hatami emphasised that if the other side is willing to resolve the problem, it should treat the Iranian nation with respect.

The warning came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. US President Donald Trump earlier said that a "massive armada," led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, is heading towards Iran, warning that "time is running out" for Tehran to reach a deal with the United States.

On Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in Istanbul that the country is willing to negotiate with the United States, but not under threat.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday urged the United States and Iran to resume negotiations and "reach a peaceful, consensual settlement" to the nuclear issue, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Abdelatty held separate phone calls with his counterparts from Iran, Qatar, Türkiye and Oman, as well as with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, to discuss regional developments and de-escalation efforts, the ministry said in a statement.

The discussions followed Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's call to ease tensions in the Middle East, it added.

The minister emphasised that military solutions are not viable for the region's challenges and called for increased de-escalation efforts and finding peaceful solutions via diplomacy and dialogue to prevent the region from sliding into a state of insecurity and instability.

He urged continuing construction communication among concerned parties to bring the United States and Iran back to negotiations and to reach a peaceful, consensual settlement based on mutual respect and shared interests for all parties.

Abdelatty's counterparts agreed to intensify de-escalation efforts and prioritize diplomatic solutions.

The discussions come amid heightened tensions: EU foreign ministers on Thursday agreed to add Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the bloc's terrorist list, a move Tehran called "hostile and provocative."

--IANS

/as